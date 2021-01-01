Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 9S: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 9S

Huawei Honor 9S
Display
59
Performance
24
Battery
57
Camera
44
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9S
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 73.8%
47

Design and build

Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
73.8%
24

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
775
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3459
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75760
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96622
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:50 hr
44

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9S
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9S may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (52 votes)

