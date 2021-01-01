Huawei Honor 9S Display 59 Performance 24 Battery 57 Camera 44 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 87 USD

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.45 inches Resolution 720 x 1440 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 295 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 73.8%

47 Design and build Height 146.5 mm (5.77 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 73.8%

24 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 775 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3459 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 174 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 912 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 75760 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 96622

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:50 hr

44 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9S Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 87 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

