Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM Not detected Response time 27 ms Contrast 565:1 Max. Brightness 422 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

63 Design and build Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1626 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5651 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 335 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1324 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 138472 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 164532

52 Software Operating system Android 9 ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 12 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 1:36 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

61 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

