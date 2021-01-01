Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 9X Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 9X Lite

Huawei Honor 9X Lite
Display
66
Performance
38
Battery
64
Camera
54
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9X Lite
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 27 ms
Contrast 565:1
Max. Brightness
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
63

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1626
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5651
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1324
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138472
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
164532
52

Software

Operating system Android 9
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 1:36 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
61

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
65

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9X Lite may differ by country or region

