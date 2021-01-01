Huawei Honor 9X Pro Display 64 Performance 60 Battery 75 Camera 62 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Display tests RGB color space 99.1% PWM Not detected Response time 34.8 ms Contrast 1655:1 Max. Brightness 517 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

56 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

60 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2858 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7535 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 588 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1910 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 205824 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 309512 AnTuTu 8 Rating - 147th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 13 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:23 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:48 hr Talk (3G) 33:12 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 90th place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G support No

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

