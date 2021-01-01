Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 9X Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Display
64
Performance
60
Battery
75
Camera
62
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.1%
PWM Not detected
Response time 34.8 ms
Contrast 1655:1
Max. Brightness
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
60

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2858
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7535
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
309512
AnTuTu 8 Rating - 147th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 13 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
33:12 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G support No
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9X Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (42 votes)

