Huawei Honor 9X Pro
Display
64
Performance
60
Battery
75
Camera
62
NanoReview score
64
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
64
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|99.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|34.8 ms
|Contrast
|1655:1
Max. Brightness
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
60
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2858
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7535
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
309512
AnTuTu 8 Rating - 147th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|13 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
33:12 hr
Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 90th place
62
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G support
|No
67
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.5 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9X Pro may differ by country or region