Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD

64 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 355 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.75% Max. Brightness 592 nits

54 Design and build Height 177 mm (6.97 inches) Width 85 mm (3.35 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 81.75%

57 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 767 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1896 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6689 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 207372

44 Software Operating system Android 8.1 ROM EMUI 8.2

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 4900 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Note 10 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (VoLTE) 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date August 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

