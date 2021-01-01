Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor Note 10: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor Note 10

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Note 10
64

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.75%
Max. Brightness
592 nits
54

Design and build

Height 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.75%
57

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1896
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6689
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
207372
44

Software

Operating system Android 8.1
ROM EMUI 8.2
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4900 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Note 10
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (VoLTE)
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date August 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Note 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (42 votes)

