|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Note 10
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|355 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.75%
Max. Brightness
592 nits
|Height
|177 mm (6.97 inches)
|Width
|85 mm (3.35 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|230 gramm (8.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
81.75%
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1896
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6689
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
207372
|Operating system
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|EMUI 8.2
|Capacity
|4900 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500, (VoLTE)
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2018
|Release date
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Note 10 may differ by country or region