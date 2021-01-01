Huawei Honor Play 3
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
Design and build
|Height
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1544
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5399
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
143524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176602
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 274th place
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|13.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 3 may differ by country or region