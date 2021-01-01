Huawei Honor Play 3 Display 55 Performance 36 Battery 67 Camera 59 NanoReview score 54 Category Budget Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% Max. Brightness 398 nits

50 Design and build Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%

36 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Play 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1544 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5399 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1341 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 143524 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 176602 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 274th place

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 13.9 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Play 3 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced September 2019 Release date October 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 3 may differ by country or region