Huawei Honor Play 3

Huawei Honor Play 3
Display
55
Performance
36
Battery
67
Camera
59
NanoReview score
54
Category Budget
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Play 3
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9%
Max. Brightness
398 nits
50

Design and build

Height 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.9%
36

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Play 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1544
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5399
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
143524
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176602
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 274th place
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
OS size 13.9 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Play 3
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced September 2019
Release date October 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (13 votes)

