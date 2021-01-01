Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro

Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro
Display
66
Performance
83
Battery
84
Camera
73
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Max. Brightness
477 nits
63

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
83

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3924
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12413
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
462133
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Play 4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (40 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 4 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (13 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro or Huawei P20
2. Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
3. Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro or Mate 20
4. Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro or Oppo Realme 3
5. Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro or Oppo Realme 5

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish