Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2020
Release date July 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Max. Brightness 477 nits

63 Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 213 gramm (7.51 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

83 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Play 4 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3924 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12413 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 759 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2972 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 462133 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 65th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Play 4 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (40 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced June 2020 Release date July 2020 Launch price ~ 362 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

