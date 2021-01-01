Huawei Honor Play 4T
Display
67
Performance
38
Battery
66
Camera
58
NanoReview score
57
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|176 gramm (6.21 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Colors
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1523
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5333
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1399
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137713
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154989
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|Release date
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 4T may differ by country or region