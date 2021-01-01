Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor Play 4T: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor Play 4T

Huawei Honor Play 4T
Display
67
Performance
38
Battery
66
Camera
58
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Play 4T
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
65

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No
Colors -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Play 4T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1523
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5333
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1399
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137713
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
154989
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Play 4T
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
54

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 4T may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

