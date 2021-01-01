Huawei Honor Play 4T Display 67 Performance 38 Battery 66 Camera 58 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Play 4T

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.39 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% Max. Brightness 450 nits

65 Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 176 gramm (6.21 oz) Waterproof No Colors - Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Play 4T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1523 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5333 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 327 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1399 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137713 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 154989

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Play 4T Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 Exmor RS (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

54 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 187 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Play 4T may differ by country or region