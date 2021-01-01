Huawei Honor View 30
Display
65
Performance
83
Battery
84
Camera
78
NanoReview score
76
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor View 30
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
61
Design and build
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
83
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3751
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
344332
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
454812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results - 70th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Magic UI 3
84
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
78
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|109°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
52
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.768 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor View 30 may differ by country or region