Huawei Honor View 20
Display
61
Performance
72
Battery
76
Camera
62
NanoReview score
68
Category Flagship
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 475 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor View 20
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5%
PWM Not detected
Response time 39 ms
Contrast 1230:1
Max. Brightness
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
72

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3240
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2415
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
295513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
377088
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 107th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic UI 3.1
OS size 16 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
30:00 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor View 20
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4304
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 475 USD
SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor View 20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (37 votes)

