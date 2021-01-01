Huawei Honor View 20
Display
61
Performance
72
Battery
76
Camera
62
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor View 20
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|39 ms
|Contrast
|1230:1
Max. Brightness
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
72
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3240
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9716
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2415
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
295513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
377088
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 107th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|16 GB
76
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:26 hr
Talk (3G)
30:00 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 73rd place
62
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4304
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.7 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 475 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.89 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor View 20 may differ by country or region