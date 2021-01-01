Huawei Honor View 20 Display 61 Performance 72 Battery 76 Camera 62 NanoReview score 68 Category Flagship Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 475 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor View 20

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display tests RGB color space 97.5% PWM Not detected Response time 39 ms Contrast 1230:1 Max. Brightness 477 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

72 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor View 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3240 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9716 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 684 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2415 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 295513 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 377088 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 107th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Magic UI 3.1 OS size 16 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:48 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:26 hr Talk (3G) 30:00 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 73rd place

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor View 20 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 5760 x 4304 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 27 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 475 USD SAR (head) 0.89 W/kg SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor View 20 may differ by country or region