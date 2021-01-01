Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Display 65 Performance 84 Battery 91 Camera 82 NanoReview score 78 Category Flagship Announced November 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 462 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Max. Brightness 543 nits

61 Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

84 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3751 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12238 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 778 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3008 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 354244 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 480405 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Phone Scores - 56th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Magic UI 3

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr

82 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor View 30 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 109° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 133 Video quality 100 Generic camera score 122

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B26/B38/B40/B41(2515–2675 MHz) 5G support Yes

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2019 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 462 USD SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor View 30 Pro may differ by country or region