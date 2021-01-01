Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor View 30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
Display
65
Performance
84
Battery
91
Camera
82
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced November 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 462 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Max. Brightness
543 nits
61

Design and build

Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
84

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3751
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12238
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3008
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
354244
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
480405
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr
82

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor View 30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 109°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
133
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
122
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B18/B19/B26/B38/B40/B41(2515–2675 MHz)
5G support Yes
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2019
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 462 USD
SAR (head) 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor View 30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (61 votes)

