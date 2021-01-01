Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor X10: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor X10

Display
72
Performance
67
Battery
85
Camera
67
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X10
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
60

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
67

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
369760
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM Magic UI 3.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X10
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support Yes
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2020
Release date May 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (48 votes)

