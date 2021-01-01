Huawei Honor X10 Display 72 Performance 67 Battery 85 Camera 67 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced May 2020 Release date May 2020 Launch price ~ 237 USD

72 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.63 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Max. Brightness 450 nits

60 Design and build Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

67 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 626 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2406 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 369760 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results - 110th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM Magic UI 3.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 45 min) Full charging time 1:39 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor X10 Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support Yes

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X10 may differ by country or region