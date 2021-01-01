Huawei Honor X10 Max
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2020
|Release date
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|7.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|PPI
|356 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.7%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
52
Design and build
|Height
|174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC4
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3071
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
311254
AnTuTu Results - 145th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|Magic UI 3.1
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
|5G support
|Yes
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X10 Max may differ by country or region