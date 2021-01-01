Huawei Honor X10 Max Display 66 Performance 66 Battery 92 Camera 55 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X10 Max

66 Display Type IPS LCD Size 7.09 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 356 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Max. Brightness 494 nits

52 Design and build Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches) Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

66 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC4 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3071 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10918 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 539 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2154 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 311254 AnTuTu Results - 145th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM Magic UI 3.1

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor X10 Max Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100 4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support Yes

79 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2020 Release date August 2020 Launch price ~ 287 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X10 Max may differ by country or region