Huawei Honor X10 Max

Huawei Honor X10 Max
Display
66
Performance
66
Battery
92
Camera
55
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X10 Max
66

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
52

Design and build

Height 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
66

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3071
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10918
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
311254
AnTuTu Results - 145th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM Magic UI 3.1
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X10 Max
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 2100
4G network LTE 800 / 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support Yes
79

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2020
Release date August 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X10 Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (32 votes)

