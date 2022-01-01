Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor X9: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor X9

Huawei Honor X9
Display
74
Performance
34
Battery
83
Camera
65
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X9
74

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 385 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
57

Design and build

Height 166.07 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.05 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
34

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
272289
3DMark Wild Life Performance
444
PCMark 3.0 score 7432
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X9
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X9 may differ by country or region

