Huawei Honor X9
Display
74
Performance
34
Battery
83
Camera
65
NanoReview score
63
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X9
74
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.2%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
57
Design and build
|Height
|166.07 mm (6.54 inches)
|Width
|75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.05 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.2%
34
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
379
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1513
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
272289
3DMark Wild Life Performance
444
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7432
Sources: 3DMark [3]
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:46 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|5G support
|No
52
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X9 may differ by country or region