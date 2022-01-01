Huawei Honor X9 Display 74 Performance 34 Battery 83 Camera 65 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022

74 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 385 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.2% Display features - DCI-P3

57 Design and build Height 166.07 mm (6.54 inches) Width 75.78 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.05 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.2%

34 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor X9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 379 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1513 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 272289 3DMark Wild Life Performance 444 PCMark 3.0 score 7432 Sources: 3DMark [3]

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (81% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor X9 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

