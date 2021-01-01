Huawei Mate 10 Display 65 Performance 50 Battery 70 Camera 61 NanoReview score 61 Category Flagship Announced October 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 555 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 10

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.9 inches Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 498 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82.22% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 37.2 ms Contrast 2514:1 Max. Brightness 618 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

67 Design and build Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches) Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.22%

50 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1873 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6555 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 210733 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 231144 AnTuTu Android Results - 202nd place

52 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 12.1 GB

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:17 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:21 hr Talk (3G) 24:36 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 10 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Monochrome lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

67 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 82.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2017 Release date November 2017 Launch price ~ 555 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 10 may differ by country or region