Display
65
Performance
50
Battery
70
Camera
61
NanoReview score
61
Category Flagship
Announced October 2017
Release date November 2017
Launch price ~ 555 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 10
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 498 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.22%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 37.2 ms
Contrast 2514:1
Max. Brightness
618 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
67

Design and build

Height 150.5 mm (5.93 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.22%
50

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1873
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6555
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
210733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
231144
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 12.1 GB
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:21 hr
Talk (3G)
24:36 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 10
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
67

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2017
Release date November 2017
Launch price ~ 555 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (14 votes)

