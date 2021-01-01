Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 20: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 20

Display
67
Performance
69
Battery
77
Camera
66
NanoReview score
70
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 722 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 20
67

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 381 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88%
Display features - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4%
PWM 14880 Hz
Response time 16.6 ms
Contrast 2172:1
Max. Brightness
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
74

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
69

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3253
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
272425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360289
60

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1
OS size 14.9 GB
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
22:50 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 20
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
78

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (28 votes)

