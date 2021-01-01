Huawei Mate 20 Display 67 Performance 69 Battery 77 Camera 66 NanoReview score 70 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 722 USD

67 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2244 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 381 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88% Display features - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 97.4% PWM 14880 Hz Response time 16.6 ms Contrast 2172:1 Max. Brightness 764 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

74 Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 88%

69 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3253 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9750 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 649 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2232 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 272425 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 360289

60 Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10.1 OS size 14.9 GB

Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:42 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:38 hr Talk (3G) 22:50 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 20 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 54 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

78 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 722 USD SAR (head) 0.44 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

