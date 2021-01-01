Huawei Mate 20
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 722 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 20
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|PPI
|381 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|PWM
|14880 Hz
|Response time
|16.6 ms
|Contrast
|2172:1
Max. Brightness
764 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3253
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9750
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
649
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2232
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
272425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360289
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|14.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge 2.0 (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:38 hr
Talk (3G)
22:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 722 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.44 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 20 may differ by country or region