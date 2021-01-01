Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 20 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Display
62
Performance
42
Battery
71
Camera
60
NanoReview score
59
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 285 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM Not detected
Response time 24.2 ms
Contrast 871:1
Max. Brightness
458 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
42

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1589
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5577
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
148024
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
162652
60

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB
71

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
24:12 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 20 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 20 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (44 votes)

