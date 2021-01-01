Huawei Mate 20 Lite Display 62 Performance 42 Battery 71 Camera 60 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 285 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM Not detected Response time 24.2 ms Contrast 871:1 Max. Brightness 458 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82%

42 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1589 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5577 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 330 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1287 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 148024 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 162652

60 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 14 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:36 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:48 hr Talk (3G) 24:12 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 20 Lite Main camera Matrix 20 megapixels Image resolution 5160 x 3872 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 83.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 285 USD SAR (head) 0.46 W/kg SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

