Huawei Mate 20 X
Display
67
Performance
74
Battery
87
Camera
73
NanoReview score
75
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 1035 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 20 X
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|7.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.6:9
|PPI
|345 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.03%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.4%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
|Height
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|Thickness
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
88.03%
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3380
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9832
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
303164
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
395542
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 93rd place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|10.1
|OS size
|18 GB
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
28:49 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 51st place
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
93
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.6 dB
|SAR (head)
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 20 X may differ by country or region