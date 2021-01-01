Huawei Mate 20 X Display 67 Performance 74 Battery 87 Camera 73 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 1035 USD

67 Display Type OLED Size 7.2 inches Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels Aspect ratio 18.6:9 PPI 345 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.03% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.4% PWM 242 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 649 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

73 Design and build Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches) Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches) Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 88.03%

74 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3380 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9832 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 303164 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 395542 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating - 93rd place

60 Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM 10.1 OS size 18 GB

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:32 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:56 hr Talk (3G) 28:49 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 51st place

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 20 X Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 118 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 111

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

93 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 1035 USD SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

