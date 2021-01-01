Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 20 X: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X
Display
67
Performance
74
Battery
87
Camera
73
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 1035 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 20 X
67

Display

Type OLED
Size 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.6:9
PPI 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.4%
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
73

Design and build

Height 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
88.03%
74

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3380
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9832
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
303164
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
395542
60

Software

Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM 10.1
OS size 18 GB
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
28:49 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 20 X
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
118
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
93

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 20 X may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (32 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Mate 20 Pro
2. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone XS Max
3. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone XS
4. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Huawei P30
5. Huawei Mate 20 X vs P30 Pro
6. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor 20
7. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Honor Note 10
8. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
9. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
10. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
11. Huawei Mate 20 X vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish