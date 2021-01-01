Huawei Mate 30 Display 70 Performance 85 Battery 92 Camera 78 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 712 USD

70 Display Type OLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 389 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 543 nits

77 Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

85 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3858 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11346 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 760 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3007 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 331964 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 481144 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 55th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 10

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr

78 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 30 Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

85 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support Yes

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date January 2020 Launch price ~ 712 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

