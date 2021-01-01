Huawei Mate 30
Display
70
Performance
85
Battery
92
Camera
78
NanoReview score
80
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|389 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
543 nits
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3858
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
331964
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
481144
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark - 55th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 30 may differ by country or region