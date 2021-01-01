Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 30: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30
Display
70
Performance
85
Battery
92
Camera
78
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 30
70

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 389 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
543 nits
77

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
85

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3858
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11346
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
760
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
331964
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
481144
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 30
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support Yes
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date January 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (20 votes)

