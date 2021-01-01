Huawei Mate 30 Pro Display 74 Performance 86 Battery 86 Camera 84 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD

74 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% PWM 245 Hz Response time 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 671 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

85 Design and build Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 94.1%

86 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3843 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11653 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 777 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3067 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 357985 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 479924 AnTuTu 8 Results - 58th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 11 OS size 27.3 GB

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:58 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:19 hr Talk (3G) 20:10 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 82nd place

84 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 30 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 131 Video quality 100 Generic camera score 121

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support Yes

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 30 Pro may differ by country or region