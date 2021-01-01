Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Display
74
Performance
86
Battery
86
Camera
84
NanoReview score
81
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85
Design and build
|Height
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
94.1%
86
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3843
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11653
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
357985
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
479924
AnTuTu 8 Results - 58th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|27.3 GB
86
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
20:10 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 82nd place
84
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
131
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
121
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|Yes
86
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 30 Pro may differ by country or region