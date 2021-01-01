Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Display
74
Performance
86
Battery
86
Camera
84
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
74

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85

Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
94.1%
86

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3843
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11653
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
357985
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
479924
AnTuTu 8 Results - 58th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 11
OS size 27.3 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
20:10 hr
84

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
131
Video quality
100
Generic camera score
121
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support Yes
86

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (24 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro
2. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
3. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
4. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
6. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei Mate 30
7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish