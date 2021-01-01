Huawei Mate 40
Display
82
Performance
97
Battery
92
Camera
81
NanoReview score
88
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
592 nits
86
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000E 5G
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP22
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
654385
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28
|5G support
|Yes
95
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 40 may differ by country or region