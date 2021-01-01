Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 40: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40
Display
82
Performance
97
Battery
92
Camera
81
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 40
82

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
592 nits
86

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
97

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP22
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

AnTuTu Benchmark 8
654385
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr
81

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 40
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28
5G support Yes
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 40 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (6 votes)

