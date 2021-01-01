Huawei Mate 40 Display 82 Performance 97 Battery 92 Camera 81 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD

82 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 592 nits

86 Design and build Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%

97 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Kirin 9000E 5G Max. clock 3130 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77

- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP22 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks AnTuTu Benchmark 8 654385 AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking - 8th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 11

92 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (40 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

81 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 40 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 18 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28 5G support Yes

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 1000 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

