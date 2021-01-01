Huawei Mate 40 Pro
Display
87
Performance
90
Battery
85
Camera
88
NanoReview score
87
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
87
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.76 inches
|Resolution
|1344 x 2772 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|94.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
88
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
94.1%
90
Performance
|Chipset
|Kirin 9000 5G
|Max. clock
|3130 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP24
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3265
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
520680
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 37th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|18.2 GB
85
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
23:44 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life - 101st place
88
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
140
Video quality
116
Generic camera score
136
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28
|5G support
|Yes
89
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1125 USD
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 40 Pro may differ by country or region