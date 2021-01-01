Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
Display
88
Performance
92
Battery
94
Camera
89
NanoReview score
89
Category Flagship
Announced October 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 1612 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.76 inches
Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
796 nits
88

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
94.1%
92

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP24
Memory
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3223
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
523620
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11
94

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:46 hr
89

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 40 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 40 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (14 votes)

