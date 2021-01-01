Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus Display 88 Performance 92 Battery 94 Camera 89 NanoReview score 89 Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 1612 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.76 inches Resolution 1344 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 456 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 796 nits

88 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 94.1%

92 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Kirin 9000 5G Max. clock 3130 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77

- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G78 MP24 Memory RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 920 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3223 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 523620 AnTuTu Android Phone Scores - 36th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 11

94 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:46 hr

89 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 40 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 5 (50 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 18 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1 800/1 900 МГц) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/12/17/18/19/20/26/28

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 1612 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 40 Pro Plus may differ by country or region