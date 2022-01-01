Huawei Mate 50 Display 87 Performance 92 Battery 88 Camera 79 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

87 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels PPI 442 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

86 Design and build Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.6%

92 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1221 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3780 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1037722 AnTuTu Benchmark Rating - 17th place Sources: 3DMark [3]

36 Software Operating system Android ROM EMUI 13

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 4460 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

79 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 50 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(1900/1800/850/900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 50 may differ by country or region