Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 50: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 50

Huawei Mate 50
Display
87
Performance
92
Battery
88
Camera
79
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 50
87

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels
PPI 442 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
86

Design and build

Height 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.6%
92

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1221
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3780
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1037722
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
36

Software

Operating system Android
ROM EMUI 13
88

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4460 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
79

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 50
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(1900/1800/850/900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66/34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 50 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Mate 50 or Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
2. Huawei Mate 50 or Mate 40
3. Huawei Mate 50 or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
4. Huawei Mate 50 or P50 Pro
5. Huawei Mate 50 or Huawei P50
6. Huawei Mate 50 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Huawei Mate 50 or Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
8. Huawei Mate 50 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
9. Huawei Mate 50 or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 50 or Apple iPhone 14

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish