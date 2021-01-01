Huawei Mate 9 Display 53 Performance 49 Battery 67 Camera 48 NanoReview score 54 Category Flagship Announced November 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 700 USD

53 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 373 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 77.77% Display tests PWM Not detected Response time 43.5 ms Contrast 1657:1 Max. Brightness 653 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

46 Design and build Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 78.9 mm (3.11 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 77.77%

49 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 16 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP8 GPU clock 1037 MHz FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1830 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6889 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 122732

52 Software Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9 OS size 14.5 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (20% in 10 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:17 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:26 hr Talk (3G) 19:23 hr

48 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 9 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 5248 x 3936 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (BSI CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced November 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 700 USD SAR (head) 1.64 W/kg SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

