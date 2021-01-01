Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 9: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9
Display
53
Performance
49
Battery
67
Camera
48
NanoReview score
54
Category Flagship
Announced November 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 700 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 9
53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 373 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.77%
Display tests
PWM Not detected
Response time 43.5 ms
Contrast 1657:1
Max. Brightness
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
46

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 78.9 mm (3.11 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gold, Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
77.77%
49

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1830
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6889
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
122732
52

Software

Operating system Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 14.5 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (20% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:17 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:26 hr
Talk (3G)
19:23 hr
48

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 9
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5248 x 3936
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX286 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced November 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 700 USD
SAR (head) 1.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Mate 9 or Huawei P30
2. Mate 9 or P30 Pro
3. Mate 9 or P30 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish