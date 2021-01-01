Huawei Mate X Display 68 Performance 74 Battery 87 Camera 70 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 2137 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate X

68 Display Type OLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 414 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% Display features - Always-On Display

54 Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 295 gramm (10.41 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%

74 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3466 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8820 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 707 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2543 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 299787 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 411704 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 90th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate X Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7535 x 5305 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500 5G support Yes

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 2137 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate X may differ by country or region