Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate Xs
Display
70
Performance
82
Battery
76
Camera
73
NanoReview score
75
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 2375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate Xs
70

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 414 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3%
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 300 gramm (10.58 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.9%
82

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
109853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2968
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
337027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
457912
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 15.7 GB
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 55 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:21 hr
Talk (3G)
20:52 hr
73

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate Xs
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
5G support Yes
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 2375 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate Xs may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

