Huawei Mate Xs Display 70 Performance 82 Battery 76 Camera 73 NanoReview score 75 Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 2375 USD

70 Display Type OLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1148 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 414 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.3% PWM 242 Hz Response time 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 411 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) Width 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 300 gramm (10.58 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%

82 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate Xs in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3898 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 109853 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 730 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2968 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 337027 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 457912 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 67th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 10 OS size 15.7 GB

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 55 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 9:47 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:21 hr Talk (3G) 20:52 hr

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate Xs Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7535 x 5305 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Optical stabilization

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500 5G support Yes

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 2375 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate Xs may differ by country or region