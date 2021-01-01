Huawei Mate Xs
Display
70
Performance
82
Battery
76
Camera
73
NanoReview score
75
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 2375 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate Xs
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1148 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
411 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
57
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|Thickness
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|300 gramm (10.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.9%
82
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
109853
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2968
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
337027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
457912
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 67th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|15.7 GB
76
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|55 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:21 hr
Talk (3G)
20:52 hr
73
Camera
|Matrix
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7535 x 5305
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 Exmor RS (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500
|5G support
|Yes
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81 dB
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate Xs may differ by country or region