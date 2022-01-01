Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate Xs 2: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate Xs 2

Huawei Mate Xs 2
Display
89
Performance
87
Battery
81
Camera
70
NanoReview score
82
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate Xs 2
89

Display

Type OLED
Size 7.8 inches
Resolution 2200 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 10.15:9
PPI 424 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
601 nits
77

Design and build

Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 156.5 gramm (5.52 oz)
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
87

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3746
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
813833
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM EMUI 12
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate Xs 2
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10.7 megapixels
Image resolution 3776 x 2832
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
64

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate Xs 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Mate Xs 2 or Mate Xs
2. Mate Xs 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 2
3. Mate Xs 2 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G
4. Mate Xs 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish