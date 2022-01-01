Huawei Mate Xs 2
Display
89
Performance
87
Battery
81
Camera
70
NanoReview score
82
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate Xs 2
89
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|7.8 inches
|Resolution
|2200 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|10.15:9
|PPI
|424 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
601 nits
77
Design and build
|Height
|156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|139.3 mm (5.48 inches)
|Thickness
|5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|156.5 gramm (5.52 oz)
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
87
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3746
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
813833
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 39th place
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|EMUI 12
81
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 81 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10.7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3776 x 2832
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
64
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate Xs 2 may differ by country or region