Huawei Mate Xs 2
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

89 Display Type OLED Size 7.8 inches Resolution 2200 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 10.15:9 PPI 424 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 601 nits

77 Design and build Height 156.5 mm (6.16 inches) Width 139.3 mm (5.48 inches) Thickness 5.4 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 156.5 gramm (5.52 oz) Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

87 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate Xs 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1135 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3746 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 813833 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 39th place

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM EMUI 12

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate Xs 2 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 81 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10.7 megapixels Image resolution 3776 x 2832 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

64 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate Xs 2 may differ by country or region