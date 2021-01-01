Huawei Nova Display 52 Performance 28 Battery 62 Camera 41 NanoReview score 44 Category Mid-range Announced September 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova

52 Display Type IPS LCD Size 5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 441 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 70.86% Display tests PWM 2500 Hz Response time 51.4 ms Contrast 1120:1 Max. Brightness 385 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

43 Design and build Height 141.2 mm (5.56 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 70.86%

28 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.0 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 898 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4916 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 64694

35 Software Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0) ROM EMUI 4.1 OS size 9.3 GB

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:05 hr Watching videos (Player) 9:41 hr Talk (3G) 28:03 hr

41 Camera Specs and camera test of the Huawei Nova Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2 Pixel size 1.25 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4" Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

56 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 87.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2016 Release date November 2016 Launch price ~ 287 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Nova may differ by country or region