Huawei Nova
Display
52
Performance
28
Battery
62
Camera
41
NanoReview score
44
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2016
|Release date
|November 2016
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
52
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|70.86%
|PWM
|2500 Hz
|Response time
|51.4 ms
|Contrast
|1120:1
Max. Brightness
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
43
Design and build
|Height
|141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|146 gramm (5.15 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
70.86%
28
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4916
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
64694
35
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 4.1
|OS size
|9.3 GB
62
Battery
|Capacity
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
28:03 hr
41
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
56
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
70
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2016
|Release date
|November 2016
|Launch price
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.94 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Nova may differ by country or region