Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova

Huawei Nova
Display
52
Performance
28
Battery
62
Camera
41
NanoReview score
44
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 287 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova
52

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 70.86%
Display tests
PWM 2500 Hz
Response time 51.4 ms
Contrast 1120:1
Max. Brightness
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
43

Design and build

Height 141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
70.86%
28

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
898
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4916
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
64694
35

Software

Operating system Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM EMUI 4.1
OS size 9.3 GB
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
28:03 hr
41

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Huawei Nova
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2
Pixel size 1.25 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
56

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
70

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
87.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2016
Release date November 2016
Launch price ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Huawei Nova may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (15 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei P30 or Huawei Nova
2. P30 Pro or Huawei Nova
3. P30 Lite or Huawei Nova
4. Nova 5T or Huawei Nova
5. Galaxy A51 or Huawei Nova

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish