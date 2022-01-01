Huawei Nova 10 Display 88 Performance 62 Battery 75 Camera 64 NanoReview score 74 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 10

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

74 Design and build Height 162.18 mm (6.39 inches) Width 73.91 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 6.88 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%

62 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 751 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 487646

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM EMUI 12

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 10 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/26/28/66 5G support No

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 10 may differ by country or region