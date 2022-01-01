Huawei Nova 10 Pro
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|PPI
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
779 nits
|Height
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2776
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
523912
|Operating system
|Android
|ROM
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:26 hr
|Web browsing
|10:37 hr
|Watching video
|12:24 hr
|Gaming
|05:22 hr
|Standby
|96 hr
General battery life
29:32 hr
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8960 x 6720
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/B34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 10 Pro may differ by country or region