Huawei Nova 10 Pro Display 91 Performance 68 Battery 75 Camera 62 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

91 Display Type OLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels PPI 429 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 779 nits

59 Design and build Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%

68 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 782 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2776 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 523912

36 Software Operating system Android ROM HarmonyOS 2.0

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:26 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:37 hr Watching video 12:24 hr Gaming 05:22 hr Standby 96 hr General battery life 29:32 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8960 x 6720 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/B34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

