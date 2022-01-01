Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 10 Pro

Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
Display

Type OLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2652 pixels
PPI 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
779 nits
Design and build

Height 164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.1%
Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2776
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
523912
Software

Operating system Android
ROM HarmonyOS 2.0
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (80% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:37 hr
Watching video 12:24 hr
Gaming 05:22 hr
Standby 96 hr
General battery life
29:32 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8960 x 6720
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8(850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/B34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 10 Pro may differ by country or region

