Huawei Nova 10 SE
Display
83
Performance
35
Battery
80
Camera
62
NanoReview score
64
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 10 SE
83
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
58
Design and build
|Height
|162.39 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.47 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.39 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
35
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1446
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
229473
|CPU
|53594
|GPU
|51459
|Memory
|65112
|UX
|60740
|Total score
|229473
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|EMUI 12
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
62
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM Bands 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 10 SE may differ by country or region