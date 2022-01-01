Huawei Nova 10 SE Display 83 Performance 35 Battery 80 Camera 62 NanoReview score 64 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022

83 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

58 Design and build Height 162.39 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.47 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.39 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%

35 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 358 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1446 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 229473 CPU 53594 GPU 51459 Memory 65112 UX 60740 Total score 229473

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM EMUI 12

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 10 SE Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

