Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 10 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 10 SE

Huawei Nova 10 SE
Display
83
Performance
35
Battery
80
Camera
62
NanoReview score
64
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 10 SE
83

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
58

Design and build

Height 162.39 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.47 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.39 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.6%
35

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1446
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
229473
CPU 53594
GPU 51459
Memory 65112
UX 60740
Total score 229473
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM EMUI 12
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 10 SE
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/5/8
4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 10 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Nova 10 SE vs Nova 5T
2. Nova 10 SE vs Nova 9 SE
3. Nova 10 SE vs Nova 10 Pro

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish