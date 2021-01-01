Huawei Nova 3 Display 61 Performance 49 Battery 74 Camera 54 NanoReview score 59 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.47%

59 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 166 gramm (5.86 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.47%

49 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 767 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1952 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6555 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 213344 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 224237 AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 207th place

52 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 54 min) Full charging time 2:08 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 3 Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 24 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date July 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.75 W/kg SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 3 may differ by country or region