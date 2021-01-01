Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 3i: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3i
Display
58
Performance
36
Battery
60
Camera
52
NanoReview score
51
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 3i
58

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%
Max. Brightness
344 nits
47

Design and build

Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
36

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1338
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161489
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.0
60

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr
52

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 3i
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
54

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.64 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 3i may differ by country or region

