Huawei Nova 3i Display 58 Performance 36 Battery 60 Camera 52 Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 237 USD

58 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% Max. Brightness 344 nits

47 Design and build Height 157.6 mm (6.2 inches) Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 169 gramm (5.96 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

36 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 3i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5424 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 321 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 138733 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 161489

52 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9.0

60 Battery Specifications Capacity 3340 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr

52 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 3i Main camera Matrix 16 megapixels Image resolution 4616 x 3464 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 27 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

54 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 237 USD SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg SAR (body) 1.64 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

