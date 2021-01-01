Huawei Nova 3i
Full specifications
58
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
Max. Brightness
344 nits
47
Design and build
|Height
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
36
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5424
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1338
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138733
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161489
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.0
60
Battery
|Capacity
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
52
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
54
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|SAR (head)
|0.83 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.64 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 3i may differ by country or region