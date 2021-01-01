Huawei Nova 4 Display 65 Performance 51 Battery 74 Camera 58 NanoReview score 61 Category Flagship Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86%

61 Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 86%

51 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 4 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 767 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1881 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6327 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 205610

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 4 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 5160 x 3872 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 25 megapixels Image resolution 5984 x 4140 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

71 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2018 Release date December 2018 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

