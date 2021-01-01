Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 4: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 4

Display
65
Performance
51
Battery
74
Camera
58
NanoReview score
61
Category Flagship
Announced December 2018
Release date December 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 4
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86%
Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6327
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205610
Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 4
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 4 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.9 of 5 points (8 votes)

