Huawei Nova 4
Display
65
Performance
51
Battery
74
Camera
58
NanoReview score
61
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 4
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
61
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
86%
51
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1881
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6327
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
205610
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
74
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
58
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5984 x 4140
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
71
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2018
|Release date
|December 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 4 may differ by country or region