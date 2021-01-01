Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 4e: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Nova 4e
Display
63
Performance
37
Battery
68
Camera
60
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 4e
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.45%
55

Design and build

Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Metal
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.45%
37

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 4e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1600 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4866
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1350
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
189185
AnTuTu 8 Rating - 250th place
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.0
68

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 4e
Main camera
Matrix 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 4e may differ by country or region

