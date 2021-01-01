Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 5: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 5
Display
67
Performance
65
Battery
76
Camera
70
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 5
67

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
450 nits
62

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
65

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3511
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
234673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307585
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 148th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 5
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Nova 5 and P30 Pro
2. Nova 5 and P30 Lite
3. Nova 5 and Honor 20
4. Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro
5. Nova 5 and Nova 5T
6. Nova 5 and Galaxy A51
7. Nova 5 and Nova 7

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish