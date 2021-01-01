Huawei Nova 5 Display 67 Performance 65 Battery 76 Camera 70 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date July 2019 Launch price ~ 325 USD

67 Display Type OLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 450 nits

62 Design and build Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

65 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3511 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9384 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 592 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1932 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 234673 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 307585 AnTuTu 8 Ranking List - 148th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (85% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 5 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date July 2019 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

