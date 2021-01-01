Huawei Nova 5
Display
67
Performance
65
Battery
76
Camera
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
450 nits
|Height
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3511
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1932
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
234673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307585
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10
|Capacity
|3500 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (85% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900, CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2019
|Release date
|July 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
