Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Display
67
Performance
72
Battery
76
Camera
70
NanoReview score
70
Category Flagship
Announced July 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 5 Pro
67

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
450 nits
62

Design and build

Height 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
72

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3465
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9381
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
234673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
412589
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 5 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 105°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 19(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2019
Release date July 2019
Launch price ~ 400 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (16 votes)

