Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Nova 5i Pro
Display
64
Performance
58
Battery
82
Camera
65
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 5i Pro
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
50

Design and build

Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
58

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 5i Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2744
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7578
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1927
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
237044
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
305044
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 5i Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 113°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date December 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5i Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (10 votes)

