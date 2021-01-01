Huawei Nova 5z Display 65 Performance 51 Battery 82 Camera 65 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 312 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 412 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% Max. Brightness 494 nits

51 Design and build Height 156.1 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%

51 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 5z in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 670 MHz FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 235 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7688 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 593 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1932 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 234612 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 283345 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Results - 162nd place

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9.1 OS size 13.5 GB

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 5z Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6912 x 4624 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2019 Release date December 2019 Launch price ~ 312 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5z may differ by country or region