Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6
Display
65
Performance
80
Battery
83
Camera
81
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 6
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%
Max. Brightness
494 nits
61

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.7%
80

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3790
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11366
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2902
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
345353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
390348
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4100 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
81

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 6
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 105°
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (29 votes)

