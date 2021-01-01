Huawei Nova 6 Display 65 Performance 80 Battery 83 Camera 81 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced December 2019 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.7% Max. Brightness 494 nits

61 Design and build Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.7%

80 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~768 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3790 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11366 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 750 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2902 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 345353 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 390348 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking - 96th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 10

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4100 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

81 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 6 Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 105° Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 16 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced December 2019 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 6 may differ by country or region