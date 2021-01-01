Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 6 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei Nova 6 SE
Display
64
Performance
61
Battery
84
Camera
62
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 6 SE
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
50

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
61

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 6 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2867
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7707
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1851
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
231312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
280692
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 6 SE
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 6 SE may differ by country or region

