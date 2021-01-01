Huawei Nova 6 SE
Display
64
Performance
61
Battery
84
Camera
62
NanoReview score
67
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 6 SE
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.2:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.5%
Max. Brightness
450 nits
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2867
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7707
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1851
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
231312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
280692
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 163rd place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 10
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 237 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 6 SE may differ by country or region