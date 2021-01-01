Huawei Nova 7 Display 69 Performance 71 Battery 82 Camera 76 NanoReview score 73 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 425 USD

69 Display Type OLED Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 450 nits

65 Design and build Height 160.6 mm (6.32 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.3%

71 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 675 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2571 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 387592 AnTuTu 8 Android Rating - 99th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 10 + HMS

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 7 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 425 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

