Huawei Nova 7 Pro

Huawei Nova 7 Pro
Display
69
Performance
77
Battery
82
Camera
78
NanoReview score
75
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 456 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 7 Pro
69

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
450 nits
68

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.6%
77

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
969
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2550
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
388373
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10 + HMS
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr
78

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 7 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Sony IMX520 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 456 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 7 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (23 votes)

