Huawei Nova 7 SE Display 68 Performance 69 Battery 82 Camera 71 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 7 SE

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.8% Max. Brightness 450 nits

52 Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.8%

69 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 820 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP6 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~579 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 636 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2421 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 376752 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 108th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 10.1

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 7 SE Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 7 SE may differ by country or region