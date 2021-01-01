Huawei Nova 7i Display 65 Performance 63 Battery 84 Camera 64 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 7i

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Max. Brightness 494 nits

51 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

63 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2879 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7764 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 598 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2311 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 233432 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 283372 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 161st place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 10 OS size 14.7 GB

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 7i Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 237 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 7i may differ by country or region