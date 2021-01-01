Huawei Nova 8 Pro Display 82 Performance 72 Battery 76 Camera 75 NanoReview score 76 Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 750 USD

82 Display Type OLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

69 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%

72 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G Max. clock 2560 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP8 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 688 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2582 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 400600 AnTuTu Ranking - 96th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 11

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 8 Pro Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Launch price ~ 750 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8 Pro may differ by country or region