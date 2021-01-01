Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 8 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Huawei Nova 8 Pro
Display
82
Performance
72
Battery
76
Camera
75
NanoReview score
76
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 8 Pro
82

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
69

Design and build

Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.3%
72

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G
Max. clock 2560 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.58 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP8
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2582
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
400600
AnTuTu Ranking - 96th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 11
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 8 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Launch price ~ 750 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

