Huawei Nova 8 SE
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 8 SE

76 Display Type OLED Size 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 403 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% Display features - Always-On Display

67 Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%

60 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 565 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1763 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 297689

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 10.1

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 8 SE Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500 3G network WCDMA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41 5G support Yes

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2020 Release date January 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8 SE may differ by country or region