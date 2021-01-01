Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 8 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 8 SE

Huawei Nova 8 SE
Display
76
Performance
60
Battery
74
Camera
64
NanoReview score
69
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 8 SE
76

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%
Display features - Always-On Display
67

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.4%
60

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1763
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
297689
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 8 SE
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 / 1900 / 2000 / 2300 / 2500
3G network WCDMA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 18, 19, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
5G support Yes
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2020
Release date January 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (1 votes)

