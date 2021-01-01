Huawei Nova 8i Display 68 Performance 35 Battery 73 Camera 66 NanoReview score 61 Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 8i

68 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 504 nits

57 Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%

35 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 337 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1352 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 125880

60 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM EMUI 11

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 8i Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 МГц 3G network WCDMA 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2021 Release date July 2021 Launch price ~ 337 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8i may differ by country or region