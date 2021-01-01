Huawei Nova 8i
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2021
|Release date
|July 2021
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 8i
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
504 nits
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1352
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
125880
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|ROM
|EMUI 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 19 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 МГц
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8i may differ by country or region