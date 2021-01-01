Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 8i: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 8i
Display
68
Performance
35
Battery
73
Camera
66
NanoReview score
61
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 8i
68

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
504 nits
57

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.4%
35

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1352
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
125880
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM EMUI 11
73

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 8i
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 МГц
3G network WCDMA 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2021
Release date July 2021
Launch price ~ 337 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 8i may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

