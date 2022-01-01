Huawei Nova 9 SE Display 76 Performance 41 Battery 76 Camera 66 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

76 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 504 nits

58 Design and build Height 164.64 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.55 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.94 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

41 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 390 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1650 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 254201 CPU 73736 GPU 51302 Memory 71975 UX 56653 Total score 254201 Sources: 3DMark [3]

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM EMUI 12

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 9 SE Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM 2 / 3 / 5 / 8 3G network WCDMA 1 / 2 / 5 / 8 4G network LTE 1 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 34 / 38 / 39 / 40 / 41 5G support No

52 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 9 SE may differ by country or region