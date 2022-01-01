Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova 9 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova 9 SE

Huawei Nova 9 SE
Display
76
Performance
41
Battery
76
Camera
66
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 9 SE
76

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
504 nits
58

Design and build

Height 164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
41

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
254201
CPU 73736
GPU 51302
Memory 71975
UX 56653
Total score 254201
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM EMUI 12
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 9 SE
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM 2 / 3 / 5 / 8
3G network WCDMA 1 / 2 / 5 / 8
4G network LTE 1 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 34 / 38 / 39 / 40 / 41
5G support No
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 9 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

