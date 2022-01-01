Huawei Nova 9 SE
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
504 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
254201
|CPU
|73736
|GPU
|51302
|Memory
|71975
|UX
|56653
|Total score
|254201
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 12
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|2G network
|GSM 2 / 3 / 5 / 8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1 / 2 / 5 / 8
|4G network
|LTE 1 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20 / 28 / 34 / 38 / 39 / 40 / 41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 9 SE may differ by country or region