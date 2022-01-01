Huawei Nova Y61 Display 61 Performance 17 Battery 75 Camera 53 NanoReview score 53 Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y61

61 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%

53 Design and build Height 164.28 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.94 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%

17 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 171 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 985 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 205640 CPU 58875 GPU 40728 Memory 48545 UX 57210 Total score 205640

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM EMUI 12

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova Y61 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2022 Release date November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y61 may differ by country or region