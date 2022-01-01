Huawei Nova Y61
Display
61
Performance
17
Battery
75
Camera
53
NanoReview score
53
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y61
61
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
53
Design and build
|Height
|164.28 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.94 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
17
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~83.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
205640
|CPU
|58875
|GPU
|40728
|Memory
|48545
|UX
|57210
|Total score
|205640
62
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|EMUI 12
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
64
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y61 may differ by country or region