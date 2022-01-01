Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Nova Y61: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Nova Y61

Huawei Nova Y61
Display
61
Performance
17
Battery
75
Camera
53
NanoReview score
53
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y61
61

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4%
53

Design and build

Height 164.28 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.94 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.4%
17

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
205640
CPU 58875
GPU 40728
Memory 48545
UX 57210
Total score 205640
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM EMUI 12
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova Y61
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/5/8
4G network LTE Bands 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y61 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.3 of 5 points (4 votes)

